Police are still trying to identify the burnt body of a woman which was found in Arouca one week ago.
This was the message given to the Express by senior police officers in the Northern Division yesterday, when contacted.
They noted that contrary to reports being circulated online, there was no confirmation on the identity of the deceased.
One such report was that the body was that of mother of one Kesha Darlington.
However, police said this had yet to be proven.
It was noted that Darlington’s mother Kathleen Darlington had visited the CSI unit in Cumuto where she was allowed to examine some of the personal belongings which were found near burnt body.
However, while she noted a similarity, she was not able to positively identify the items.
Police said that from their reports, Kesha Darlington was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a pink piping.
On the body found in Arouca was a burnt blue T-shirt.
DNA samples are expected to be taken from Kathleen Darlington to compare to the body which was found.
Police noted that officers have also taken DNA samples from other persons who have come forward, including relatives of other missing women, and are hopeful that the deceased would be identified soon.
The body was found at about 1p.m. on October 10, by a farmer who was operating on his property along La Pastora Village, Lopinot.
The farmer told police he was alerted by his dogs barking at something hidden among ballsier bushes.
Upon making checks, he observed the body of the woman.
He immediately notified the police and a team of officers from the Northern Division and the Homicide Bureau visited the scene.
However, if anyone believes they can identify the personal belongings of the woman, they are asked to contact the Arouca Police or the Homicide Bureau.