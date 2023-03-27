Weekdays (Mon - Fri) 7:00pm - 8:30pm Weekends (Mon - Fri) 7:00pm - 7:30pm
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
In this Episode of Morning Edition, we spoke to The President of the Police Social and Welfa…
The Instructing Attorney for the nine-former murder-accused in the Vindra Naipul Coolman case is speaking out, after his legal team's request for a copy of the investigative report into the disappearance of the State's file, was denied. Attorney Ganesh Saroop describes the series of events as concerning, and he tells TV6, he hopes the Lead Investigator gets to the bottom of who dropped the ball at the AG's Office.
A Bon Accord man was injured in a police-involved shooting in Tobago on Friday night, after it was reported that he was seen brandishing a cutlass along Milford Court.
The Opposition UNC is calling on the Attorney General to release the report on the misplaced or 'made to disappear' Vindra Naipul-Coolman murder file, once completed, to not only the claimants' legal team, but also the general public.
MAXI TAXI drivers in Tobago are claiming they are owed nearly 400-thousand dollars.