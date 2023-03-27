Home Front Thumbnail

LAWYER FOR 9 FORMER MURDER ACCUSED SPEAK OUT

The Instructing Attorney for the nine-former murder-accused in the Vindra Naipul Coolman case is speaking out, after his legal team's request for a copy of the investigative report into the disappearance of the State's file, was denied. Attorney Ganesh Saroop describes the series of events as concerning, and he tells TV6, he hopes the Lead Investigator gets to the bottom of who dropped the ball at the AG's Office.

POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING IN TOBAGO

A Bon Accord man was injured in a police-involved shooting in Tobago on Friday night, after it was reported that he was seen brandishing a cutlass along Milford Court. 

UNC: MAKE DISAPPEARING FILE REPORT PUBLIC

The Opposition UNC is calling on the Attorney General to release the report on the misplaced or 'made to disappear' Vindra Naipul-Coolman murder file, once completed, to not only the claimants' legal team, but also the general public.