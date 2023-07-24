Nearly two weeks after Dillon De Silva was shot dead in Cocorite, two men who were caught minutes after the incident were charged with his murder on and appeared virtually last Friday before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor of the Port of Spain Magistrate's Court.
On July 13, De Silva was fatally shot at a residence near the intersection of Main Street and the Western Main Road in Cocorite.
Minutes later, police stopped a car on Wrightson Road carrying two suspects.
On July 20th, Deputy DPP Joan Honore-Paul issued an order charging Issac Phillip alias Moon and Ricardo Regis alias Peter Crouch, both of Cocorite, with murder. The males were also charged with having a handgun and ammo in their possession.
According to authorities, De Silva was leaving his home in Cocorite when two armed individuals exited a black Toyota Yaris, pointed their pistols at him, and fired numerous bullets, striking him several times.
The matter was later postponed until August 18th.