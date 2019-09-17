The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association is tired of being ignored by the Chief Personnel Officer.

The negotiation period 2014 and 2017 has yet to begin, now, they're ready to take to the streets.

Kejan Haynes reports.

