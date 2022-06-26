The Rural Development and Local Government Minister says the Government is on full alert for any cyclone activity that could result from a strong tropical wave that is drawing closer to this country. The Minister was joined by other members of the Cabinet, the CEO of the ODPM and a representative of the Met Service at a news conference today to advise on what is in place if the country does face severe weather over the next few days.
