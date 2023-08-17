Following the death of 46-year-old security guard Hasley Augustine , the Royal Bank of Canada is expressing concern over this country's escalating crime levels. Augustine who was depositing cash at RBC's ATM along Chin Chin Road, was accosted by five men dressed as police officers inside the ATM. Augustine was shot by the attackers and collapsed on the pavement in front of the building and died later at the nearby Cunupia Health Centre. In a media release RBC says "We are concerned and troubled about the escalating level of violence in the communities we serve. RBC is supportive of the necessary steps to reduce violence against the public and continues to work closely with the Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago and other stakeholders to promote safety and security precautions". RBC expressed its condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Augustine.
RBC EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER ESCALATING CRIME LEVELS
- Achsah Gulston
