A substantial downpour in the capital city, but not much inconvenience has been experienced Thursday by businesses or individuals. Could those new pumps actually be working? reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Under 23 Cricket Gets Boost

Under 23 Cricket Gets Boost

Under-23 cricket in Trinidad and Tobago is in need of a boost. So says President of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Azim Bassarath who believes it's a crucial age where results dip in the region.

War on Watson

War on Watson

The PNM Tobago Council has declared war on the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke. In a fiery press conference, at the PNM Tobago Council office in Scarborough on Thursday

Smith Attorney Wrote to Committee

Smith Attorney Wrote to Committee

Prime Minister Rowley said repeatedly Thursday, former minister Smith never responded to the committee's report, but instead his attorney responded, questioning the methods in which the investigation was handled.

PCA Hosts Domestic Violence Seminar

PCA Hosts Domestic Violence Seminar

The Police Complaints Authority is taking steps to ensure young people know their options when they're faced with difficult situations involving officers.