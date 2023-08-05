Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says the government is “spending significant sums of money using external expertise to bring the prison as a cell phone dead zone”. He made the announcement during a political meeting in La Joya on Saturday evening. The Prime Minister says the work being done will bring a suppression of the criminal element. Dr. Rowley was responding to a question from a member of the public on the crime situation.
