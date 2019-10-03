Now we all get excited when hitting the gym for the first time or picking up exercise to fit into our lifestyle.
And while we think we may be doing a certain exercises right... sometimes, our lack of knowledge can lead to crippling injuries or over-exertion. So this past week, I visited Instructor Rocky Kewley at the D' Dial Fitness Gym at Long Circular Mall. He was able to show Rockbodies participants Mandisa Smith and Marcus Mc Intosh what's the advisable form for a few common exercises that you and I tend to do.