Pandemic Leave Announced By Labour Minister

Government has introduced Pandemic Leave, a provision which is geared towards facilitating time away from work for those who have to be quarantined as suspected or confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus.

How Will Pandemic Leave Be Granted?

They say all categories of workers have been considered in the Pandemic Leave provision but with subcategories existing within those categories, a breakdown on how Pandemic leave will be granted was discussed at length at the Labour Ministry's Media Conference this afternoon.