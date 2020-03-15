Past 7 Days on 6: 15th March, 2020
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
One decade ago, Assistant Professor at Thomas Jefferson University College of Population Hea…
A man was killed by police in the Morvant district this morning.
Government has introduced Pandemic Leave, a provision which is geared towards facilitating time away from work for those who have to be quarantined as suspected or confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus.
Tobagonians have not been reported to be panic buying. Instead, they're calling for citizens to act responsibly.
They say all categories of workers have been considered in the Pandemic Leave provision but with subcategories existing within those categories, a breakdown on how Pandemic leave will be granted was discussed at length at the Labour Ministry's Media Conference this afternoon.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Tobago Supermarkets On Covid 19
- Two US Citizens In Quarantine Says Minister
- Pandemic Leave Announced By Labour Minister
- Business As Usual At Markets?
- Morning Edition March 16th 2020
- How Will Pandemic Leave Be Granted?
- SORT officer kill 'gunman' in shootout
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 13th March 2020
- MOWT: Don't travel with PTSC with flu symptoms
- Nursing Council ruled illegal, 200 Nurses Invalid