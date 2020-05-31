Rynessa Cutting
President of the Agricultural Society of Trinidad and Tobago, Dhano Sookoo has no plans of tendering her resignation.
Phase three of the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions comes into play on Monday. All retail businesses are allowed to reopen.
About two weeks ago, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith warned all alleged "rogue elements" in the police service that their days of destroying the Service's image were numbered.
Business in the country is slowly resuming but the negative financial and social impact COVID-19 had on the population is still a reality many are forced to deal with.
Word just in that the country's COVID-19 status has changed...just as the Prime Minister ann…