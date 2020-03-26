Food Security amidst COVID
Are there plans in case the COVID-19 fallout hits the Agriculture sector? Food is an essential component and any shortage, in the midst of a health pandemic can lead to a further crisis. CARICOM last week held discussions on the strength of the sector amidst the virus, Preisdent of the Agricultural Society Dhanoo Sookoo was there.
HSF Amendment passed
The Miscellaneous Provisions Bill which amends the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, the Government Savings Bonds, and the Value Added Tax Acts has been passed in the lower house. This will see the disbursement of the funds needed to keep the pulse of T&T's economy going, amidst the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the story.
Local Food Delivery App
Many around the world are still struggling to come to terms with the social distancing guidelines. It has changed the way we operate on a daily basis , forcing us to find innovative ways to learn, work, recreate and interact. Well FoodDrop is a mobile app which has gained popularity since COVID-19 restrictions have been in place. It has been filling the gap as persons can no longer dine at their favourite restaurants Jade Piper, Operations Manager, foodDROP joined us on set to tell us more.
Seizure Awareness Foundation
Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that affects over 65 million people worldwide and just over 40,000 thousand persons living right here in Trinidad and Tobago. As a of COVID-19 , all events to commemorate Epilepsy Awareness Day has been cancelled. How is the community dealing with the threat of the COVID-19 virus and what are some general tips for someone who suffers from seizures?