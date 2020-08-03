Unmasking the vote: Plans, Programs and Propaganda
The People's National Movement revealed its manifesto over the weekend,as we are one week away from going to the polls. What exactly are the plans by the political parties vying to govern for the next five years?
Unmasking the vote: San Fernando West
There are a few contenders hoping to snatch the San Fernando West constituency from the People's National Movement.The incumbent Faris Al-Rawi is confident that the work he has done and the developments over the five years, is enough to retain the seat. If successful, how does the incumbent intend on meeting the new challenges in is constituency brought on by Covid-19?
Have Your Say
The Nigel Henry Poll by the Express places the ruling PNM at a 5% lead over the UNC in the August 10th polls. Here are the thoughts of some of our viewers.
Guyana Elections
Former Guyanese housing minister Dr. Irfaan Ali was sworn in as president of the newly oil-producing South American country yesterday, after he was declared winner of a disputed March 2 election following a recount. Here's more in this report.