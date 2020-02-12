In this installment of 6 in the City, Violinist Andre Donawa gave the promenade crowd a show with his rendition of songs from various artists on the Pop's Guitar riddim.
Triniboi Joocie spoke to Iceman on his hit song 'Bottle Over Head' which is receiving heavy rotation on radio. He performed for the energetic crowd. Jadel discussed balancing being a soca artist and a new mom with DJ Ana.
Prophet Benjamin, no stranger to the promenade discussed his real life experience on what inspired his latest offering, Betty Cat.
Grenadian duo Luni Spark and Electrify are into the final of the International Soca Monarch 2020 competition and performed for the audience.
St. Lucian producer and soca artist Lashley 'Motto' Winter brought his flair as a performer to the city with his 2020 hits 'Big Ride' and 'One for Di Road' and Skinny Banton on what inspired his hit 'Wrong Again'.