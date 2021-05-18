RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
We are continuing our focus on the State of Emergency Regulations, which is another added layer for the TTPS.
The current State of Emergency is necessary, to stem the tide of some citizens, bent on disobeying the public health regulations and the increase in COVID figures.
Six people were detained by the police for breaching the curfew which took effect last night as part of the State of Emergency now in effect in this country.
A Tableland family has been torn apart by COVID-19. Parents battle for their lives at hospital, unaware that their 38- year old son died on Sunday morning.
Where the Olympic bound Tyra Gittens and Dwight St Hillaire had commendable performances for their respective college teams at the South Eastern Conference Championships on the weekend.
