Is the Government under more scrutiny with the two new COVID19 cases and the recent detection of illegal immigrants? Dr. Winford James weighs in on Election Fever with Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Coup Survivor Walks

Coup Survivor Walks

July 27th 1990 attempted coup survivor, Wendell Eversley, walked from the A--NR Robinson International Airport, on Friday to the grave of Former Prime Minister and President A.N.R Robinson.