Is the Government under more scrutiny with the two new COVID19 cases and the recent detection of illegal immigrants? Dr. Winford James weighs in on Election Fever with Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine.
Election Fever: 23rd July 2020
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
