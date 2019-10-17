RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

JOEL WILSON FOCUS PART 1

JOEL WILSON FOCUS PART 1

Cricket umpire Joel Wilson has made a name for himself and the region through his involvement in international matches.

PRIME MINISTER ADDRESSES TLM ISSUE

PRIME MINISTER ADDRESSES TLM ISSUE

The Prime Minister says the facility in Arouca that was being run by TLM as a rehabiltation was a substandard outfit and it's status has to be determined.

SUPER LEAGUE WRAP

SUPER LEAGUE WRAP

Prisons FC leapfrogged the pack to the top of the standings, after getting the better of UTT, as last evening saw some top of the table contests in round 3 of the Terminix Super League.

OWTU: NO AV OIL LINK IN REFINERY BID

OWTU: NO AV OIL LINK IN REFINERY BID

The OWTU has fired back at Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal's claims in parliament earlier this week about an association with Penal-based company, AV Oil and Drilling.