In this episode we stopped by Kaiso House for their opening night, spoke with producer and songwriter Stevie from Ghost Writer Records and got some fashion tips from celebrity stylist SpaceBoi.
A couple is tonight pleading for help after their eight year-old son set a mattress on fire, which led to their home being destroyed.
Single-mother homes - they've become a feature of our national landscape, and apparently, they also constitute a large percentage of the applicants for HDC housing.
If you oversee the securities market which is responsible for nearly two hundred billion dollars, a big chunk of the country's GDP, then you'd know that transparency and compliance are vital.
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 12th February 2020
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 11th February 2020
- HDC carrying weight of negligent fathers
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 10th February 2020
- Morning Edition February 12th 2020
- Four Homeless
- 18 month old in need of surgery
- Shell Sponsors Moruga Secondary Football
- Inside Business: TTSEC and a transparent market
- Mervyn Dillon on Barbados match