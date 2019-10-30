Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 30th October 2019 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 30th October 2019 Children's Authority Opens Office in Chaguanas The Children's Authority has opened Regional Office and Assessment Centre in Chaguanas. President Weekes: Don’t Just Stand For the Anthem Don't just stand for the National Anthem, stand to sing the National Anthem! Hochoy: Duke Does Not Speak For Tobago Self-government but not separation from Trinidad. Call for Privatisation of NP As gas station owners continue to grapple with the cost of doing business, there's a call to privatise NP. CFU U14 Matches The Caribbean Football Union Girls Under 14 Challenge Series came down to an exciting end on Tuesday evening at the Ato Boldon Stadium. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesBeyond The Tape : Wednesday 30th October 2019Hochoy: Duke Does Not Speak For TobagoBeyond The Tape : Tuesday 29th October 2019PM SAYS SCARBOROUGH SECONDARY MUST BE RELOCATEDCall for Privatisation of NPPresident Weekes: Don’t Just Stand For the AnthemBeyond The Tape Friday 25th October 2019Duke on Tobago IndependenceElderly CareInside Business: Ramnarine: Let Gas Prices Fluctuate