Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 20th November 2019

Primary Schools Football Finals

We believe the children are the future...

Ernie Ross May Sue PM for Defamation

Ernie Ross of Ross Advertising says any connection made between Cambridge Analytica and Ross Advertising is completely unfounded.

LSA: Seeing an Increase in Squatting

Despite the efforts of the Housing Development Corporation to distribute homes to citizens, squatting is still on the rise, that's according to the CEO of the Land Settlement Agency.

Bail Bill Knocked In Upper House

The Bail Amendment Bill was passed in the Senate last evening without the support of all opposition and two independent senators who abstained from voting.

Hardship for Ex-Cons

They did the crime and they did the time, so why are they still being punished?