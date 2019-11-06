RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CJ Clinton Bernard Laid to Rest

Recipient of the highest national award , former Chief Justice Clinton Bernard who made vast contributions to the legal fraternity was sent off a cheerful good bye as close family and friends gathered at the Church of the Assumption in Maraval.

High Seas: Day in the Life of a TTCG Patrol

Following months of intense criticism by the public following the influx of illegal Venezuelan migrants and the deaths of five fishermen in Carli Bay, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard is lowering their veil of secrecy to show just how complicated their job sometimes becomes.