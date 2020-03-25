RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Another incident of freedom of the press coming under threat.
Approximately $88 million in losses for the Tobago economy, as a result of COVID-19.
Confirmation from Police Commissioner Gary Griffith that a policeman has tested positive with COVID-19.
Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh will not confirm or deny whether talk show host Ian Alleyne has tested positive for Covid-19 out of respect for patient confidentiality.
The Miscellaneous Provisions Bill which amends the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, the Government Savings Bonds, and the Value Added Tax Acts has been passed in the lower house.