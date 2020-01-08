RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UK Advises Its Citizens of New Cannabis Law

British nationals visiting this country are being advised by their government that new laws that allow for a new legal limit of up to 30 grams of cannabis for use in private residences only is now in effect in Trinidad and Tobago.

Tuesday Pro League

W Connection is keeping an eye on the top three after they defeated Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 3-1 in a double header at the Ato Boldon Stadium.