Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 15th January 2020 Jan 15, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 15th January 2020 TTPS Carnival Safety Tips With Carnival activities already in full swing, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is reminding persons to excercise personal safety when venturing out. President Reads to Students in Beetham Students of the All-in-One Development Centre, in Beetham Gardes, were in for a surprise on Wednesday morning, as President Paula-Mae Weeks paid a visit. Inside Business: What is the TTSEC? There are government agencies which go unnoticed by the masses. Pro League: Match Day 6 Match Day 6 in the TT Pro League played out Tuesday night across the country. Kidnapped Doctor Dies in Crash One medical doctor is dead and another seriously injured in an accident while being kidnapped. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.