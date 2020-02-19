RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The talent of inmates, who are serving sentences for one crime or another, can go unnoticed by the general public.
All calypso events have been postponed in Tobago until further notice, due to a lack of funding from the Tobago Festivals Commission.
A 48 year-old police sergeant is in police custody after allegedly shooting a female relative in Penal Tuesday night.
With salary negotiations between the government and PTSC workers at a standstill, it appears the tension between the parties is increasing.
High Court Judge Justice Vasheist Kokaram has ruled against Prime Minister Keith Rowley's decision not to refer calls for impeachment of Chief Justice Ivor Archie to President Paula-Mae Weekes.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 18th February 2020
- 45m in unpaid HDC rent
- Gunmen Kill One Another
- We not taking that
- Morning Edition February 19th 2020
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 17th February 2020
- Two students in car with bandits
- 11-year old boy found hanging
- Morning Edition February 18th 2020
- Teacher suspended from St. Stephen's Anglican Primary, Princes Town