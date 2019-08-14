RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
During a light moment on Wednesday, the Prime Minister answered questions posed by to him by two children. Their father acted on their behalf.
Is there corruption in the Tobago House of Assembly? And are allegations in the public domain of sebior people involved in corruption attracting the attention of the police?
It was another gloomy day, as the West Indies lost the final ODI by six wickets against India in Gayle's farewell ODI.
The Penal/Debe Regional Corporation says over 22 million dollars allocated in this fiscal year is yet to be released to them.
A Local group, NGOs for the Advancement of Women says they've been able to quantify the cost of inaction toward violence against women .