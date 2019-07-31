RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A hint from the Opposition UNC that it may give the Government the support it needs for passage of the Bail Amendment Bill.
Carnival 2020 is 207 days away, but there's a call for the State to step up its support for calypso tents and also for the people running the tents, to step their game up.
A senior Public Administration Ministry official says the Ministry is fully aware of the concerns expressed in the US and other countries about the Chinese firm, Huawei.
Debate inside of parliament was heated and so was the atmosphere on the pavement. Citizens from across the country came armed with placards to protest what they say is government inaction toward crime and marijuana legalization.