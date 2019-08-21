RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says the 200 new motorcycles the Police Service has received from China will be deployed strategically.
Over 90 new police officers walked in their passing out parade at the Police Training Academy on Wednesday.
The second freak storm to hit south western Trinidad left over 40 families reeling in its wake.
Many small and medium businesses have encountered challenges in attaining and maintaining profitability, especially during periods of economic contraction.