A Tunapuna man has been charged for fraud and two Penal men arrested for marijuana possession.
A group of farmers from Mayo village is calling on the management of Trinidad Cement Limited to allow them to continue farming on the company's land.
Close to 400 new COVID cases in this country were announced by the Health Ministry on Wednesday, as the COVID related death toll now stands just below 190.
Lockdown 2.0 Trinidad and Tobago - retail stores, restaurants, food places, malls have been shut down. It's day two where only essential business are allowed to operate. You can get food and pharmaceutical supplies.
Some $25 million is to be made available by the Tobago House of Assembly to assist the people of Tobago, in the present lockdown measures implemented.