The Police Commissioner is calling for a special medal to be awarded to the Police Service for their role in keeping the nation safe during the Covid-19 crisis, as well as in thwarting what he called a plot to destablise the country in the lead-up to the General Election.
Incumbent PNM Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe is hopeful, residents to be affected by the ANR Robinson International Airport Expansion project, would not only be treated with compassion, but receive their just due.
Some of you might be back at the grind, whether it is work, school and play.
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association Antonia De Freitas is calling on the Ministry of Education to discontinue SEA preparation classes and give pupils devices to continue online learning until the COVID-19 situation is brought under control. On the Morning Edition...
Is the new local spread of COVID-19 a new wave? It's a question which has been asked, and one the Chief Medical Officer has given some insight on.
Expert Virologist in the United States Dr. Cindy Duke says the opening of schools without a proper plan because the country's COVID-19 numbers are small is a disaster waiting to happen.
