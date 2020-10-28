RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
With the Saturday deadline for the closure of the deal for the purchase of the oil refinery in Point-a-Pierre by the company owned by Oilfields Workers Trade Union just days away, one of its directors is optimistic it will be finalised in time.
Calling on the relevant authorities to address his issue, a PTSC employee who was injured on the 20th of November 2017 while conducting his duties, is seeking answers as to why he is no longer receiving his salary...
It's not an exact science, but you can work out your COVID mortality risk.
A petition has been sent to the political leader of the PNM Tobago Council, Tracy Davidson-Celestine, with respect to dissatisfaction over the council's delay in choosing a candidate for Canaan, Bon Accord and Crown Point...
Tobago has officially been designated a much sought after UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Reserve.
A former National Security Minister and a former Chief Elections Officer have been selected to be Trinidad and Tobago's observers on a Caricom Elections Observer Mission for general elections in St Vincent and the Grenadines early next month.