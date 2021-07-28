RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COVID Outbreak In The Port

Port Authority workers in Tobago are being asked to get vaccinated, this comes as, according to the Management of the Port Authority and Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Co. Ltd , there is an outbreak of covid19, at the Port of Scarborough.

Inside Business

Vaalmikki Arjoon, lecturer in finance at the university of the West Indies, says he is not surprised that rating agency standard and poors affirmed T&T's credit rating at BBB minus, but revised the country's outlook from stable to negative.

TTPS Gets Files On Vaccine Forgery

Two persons are being investigated over allegations of forged vaccination cards. It was confirmed Wednesday by health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh who warns of the hefty penalties for such an act.