T&T NOT BOUND TO RIO TREATY RESOLUTION?

An Opposition MP is calling on the Government to clarify if it wants to withdraw Trinidad and Tobago from the Rio Treaty which was amended last year to include travel sanctions on Venezuela's Vice President.

STRUGGLES AT EDDIE HART GROUNDS

President of the Hard Boys Football Club Jerry Richards which has its base in Tacarigua is calling for development of the Eddie Hart Ground to accommodate football.