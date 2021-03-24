RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WIFE OF SRP SPEAKS OUT

The wife of a Special Reserve Police Officer in Tobago tells TV6, after 29 years of marriage, she has had enough domestic abuse at the hands of her husband. 

A CALL TO BE MORE VIGILANT

The Ministry of Health is calling on the public to be more vigilant in relation to public health measures and also when home isolating.