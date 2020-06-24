RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Minister also responded to a newspaper report of a South teacher conducting paid SEA lessons at a steep price.
Caricom is expressing concerns over the invalidation of over 115,000 votes in Guyana, which according to a report by Guyana's Chief Election Officer has given the ruling coalition a one-seat majority in the National Assembly.
The United States has sanctioned the five captians they say are responsible for taking Iranian gasoline to Venezuela's shores. U-S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expects more shipments to be made and warns mariners, they will be penalized.
Rest assured, teachers will come out! This was the confident statement made by Education Minister Anthony Garcia today, as he confirmed that the S.E.A.
There is a renewed call for the firing of the City Engineer. It's coming from Councillors at the Port of Spain City Corporation who are upset that their initial call and vote of 'no confidence' were met with inaction.
