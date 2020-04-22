RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Minister of National Security Stuart Young says all measures taken by the Government to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus are in the best interest of each and every citizen.
Sixty homeless persons can now be off the streets, if they so desire. This is as a result of the completion of a temporary COVID-19 shelter at the Riverside Plaza Carpark.
Talented wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva says life without cricket right now feels a bit empty.
National football coach Terry Fenwick may not have problems looking for foreign-based talent after this pandemic.
TV6 responds to claims by the Minister of National Security that a story aired on Sunday was false.
It's not just in T&T, people all over the world are lobbying leaders to relax stay-at-home and lockdown measures.