No Apology For Inconvenience

Minister of National Security Stuart Young says all measures taken by the Government to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus are in the best interest of each and every citizen.

C19 Shelter Open For The Homeless

Sixty homeless persons can now be off the streets, if they so desire. This is as a result of the completion of a temporary COVID-19 shelter at the Riverside Plaza Carpark.