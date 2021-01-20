RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram says private hospitals and companies can import the Covid-19 vaccine once they have the requisite approvals.
The printed packages which are being used for students who do not have access to technological devices...
The frequency of missing monies under the incumbent Tobago House of Assembly must stop.
Bad-faith negotiations! That's how Leader of the MSJ, David Abdulah, is describing the negotiations between government and Patriotic for the acquisition of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.
Ball Room dancing President Nicole Applewhite is eager to get the ball rolling as she gets set to welcome Breakdancing to the association.