RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Prime Minister is claiming there's political sabotage happening at WASA.
Former FIFA Vice President, once upon a time UNC Deputy Political Leader and Minister -- Jack Warner, is back, in electoral politics.
What did Opposition Leader Kamla Persad- Bissessar say, during a campaign speech, on Thursday night ?
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Dr. Fuad Khan justifies breach of COVID-19 regulations
- PEP threatens legal action over candidate stuck abroad
- Jack Warner promises a "campaign of your lifetime"
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 15th July 2020
- BLACK MAN OR BLANK MAN?
- JACK IS BACK
- PM CLAIMS POLITICAL SABOTAGE AT WASA
- SAN FERNANDO NOMINATION MOODS
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 14th July 2020
- PM SAYS HE HEARD THE WORDS BLACK MAN