The Queen's Park Cricket Club is continuing its food drive, with the distribution of hampers to the needy in different parts of the country.
First, it was claims by the Opposition that a fuel shipment from this country destined for Aruba, arrived in Venezuela against US sanctions.
Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon is refuting claims made by the American and Trinidad and Tobago Chamber that government has not done enough to ensure the viability of local business in the post-COVID-19 crisis period.
CARICOM and the Organisation of American States have both expressed alarm over the recount of ballots in Guyana.
Tobago would be testing for COVID 19 from next week, elective surgeries have restarted and there are now 10,000 PCR kits in the country as community tests are to be ramped up.
