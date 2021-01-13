RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tourism Minister Says Patrons Must Remain Seated

Tourism Minister Says Patrons Must Remain Seated

Tourism and Culture Minister Randall Mitchell has issued a directive that going forward additional measures will be put in place to ensure patrons remain seated during performances at spaces under his purview such as Queen's Hall.

US Vaccine For T&T says US Ambassador

US Vaccine For T&T says US Ambassador

The outgoing US Ambassador to this country says that "in the coming months, Trinbagonians will benefit from regional distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S companies."

TTUTA: Enough Is Enough

TTUTA: Enough Is Enough

Tuesday night we reported that the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is resisting a move by the Education Ministry to slash teachers' working hours.