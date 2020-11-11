RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Over the past few months, you've been told repeatedly to use hand sanitisers and how important such an item is to stay safe amid COVID-19.
There's a new chairman of the National Cricket Selectors, and his name is Rajendra Mangalie.
THA Chief Secretary Dennis is disappointed with Tobagonians who flout the COVID-19 laws and guidelines.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says that not only is it not a secret that the Government put the refinery and port at Point-a-Pierre for sale, he says claims by the Opposition Leader that a new development were meant to distract from claims against her of plagurism of a British MP's congratulations to President elect Joe Biden
Comorbidities make COVID-19 a greater threat to the life of anyone with the virus.
