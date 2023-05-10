RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The country's second largest carnival-like celebrations took place over the weekend, commemorating Point Fortin's forty-third anniversary as a borough. Producer Achsah Gulston and Camera Operator Brandon Benoit were there to capture the highlights.
Through the Eyes of Men: A Tapestry of Trinbago's Art.
That's an art exhibition at the Rotunda Gallery of the Parliament which was launched on Thursday afternoon.
The pieces on display were done by men, as the Parliament focuses on a gender-inclusive approach to its exhibitions.
Chief Executive Officer of the American Chamber of Commerce TT, Nirad Tewarie says the time has come to be honest and forthright in dealing with the economic future of the country. He notes that while the government is working, there are aspects that still need improvement.
Scrap Iron dealers are threatening to "call out all their people", if the government does not address the issues caused by the restructuring of the industry.
Dealers say since the re-opening of the industry, most of them have been unable to conduct business, as the Ministry of Trade and Industry is yet to hire the necessary staff or set up the requisite infrastructure
The Innovative Democratic Alliance, in extending condolences to the family and relatives of Tobago's latest murder victim, Hakeem Thomas, is calling for crime to not be treated as a political football by the authorities. This call comes as the top brass of the Police service held a media conference on Tobago's security.