RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Trinidad and Tobago Power Boats Association will be hosting the second regatta for 2021 this Sunday.
With the second TTPBA regatta on this Sunday, some of the top vessels are expected to be hitting the ocean.
The country's three trade union federations have withdrawn from the National tripartite Advisory Council.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond the Tape Tuesday 09th March 2021
- President finally speaks on missing murdered women
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 10th March 2021
- Laughed At Because Of His Job
- Bloody 24 Hours
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 08th March 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 05th March 2021
- T&T Judge Sworn In On International Criminal Court
- Second Regatta For 2021
- Morning Edition: 9th March, 2021