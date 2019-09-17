Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 17th September 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Don't Blame Judiciary for Lengthy Criminal Cases Says Archie As we took another look at the Chief Justice's address he did speak about what he called "the issue of loss of trust and confidence" in the Judiciary, as he says, don't blame it for the lengthy delays in criminal matters before the courts. Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 17th September 2019 PM vs BBC Round 2 The prime Minister isn't letting up on his attacks on the BBC after their story on the Venezuelan Migration and registration process. Launch of Calypso History Month The Trinbago Unified Calypso Organisation (TUCO) is celebrating Calypso History Month marking 18 years of hosting this event. Industrial Court Facing Difficulties The presentation of the national budget is now less than three weeks away and stakeholders have already begun making their requests, some subtly and others not so much. Sick Child Denied School Transfer It's the third week of school and tonight a 12 year old girl is reported to have not been attended classes. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.