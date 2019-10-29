Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 29th October 2019 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 29th October 2019 PLAY OF THE DAY Here’s our Play of the Day. PM SAYS SCARBOROUGH SECONDARY MUST BE RELOCATED The Prime Minister says the Scarborough Secondary school has to be relocated inland in Tobago because coastal erosion is threatening its very foundation at its present location. T&T in Top 5 Countries with Highest Carbon Emission Despite our small size, Trinidad and Tobago is among the top five countries with the highest carbon emissions worldwide. To improve those rankings will cost us a pretty penny, according to the Minister of Planning. Gas Stations Closed as Unipet Faces Financial Challenge Twenty five Unipet stations closed today causing a gas panic across the country. It turns out to be an issue of a lack of funds to pay for fuel on delivery. Disability Sign Dispute It’s a dispute over a sign that shows access to the disabled, a sign that's being interpreted as wheelchair only that needs to be clarified for some employees at the port of Port of Spain. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.