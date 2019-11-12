Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 12th November 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 12th November 2019 Tobago Sharks vs Milat Academy Milat Academy jumped to the top of the MIC Premier League when they came from two goals down to beat Tobago Sharks recently. Why So Many AR 15s in T&T? Later in the debate the National Security Minister said law enforcement is trying to find out who has been bringing into the country AR15s which he described as weapons of war, and why they are doing so. Duke Apologises For N Word Comment After swift and harsh reaction to PSA president Watson's Duke's use of the N word at a press conference, he's apologising. Digital Colonialism? Cambridge Analytica Revealed When Cambridge Analytica initially set its eyes on T&T in 2010, the company was known as SCL. TTPS: It is Illegal to Disrupt A Political Meeting The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says it is illegal to disrupt a political meeting and anyone or any political party found in breach of the law will face the consequences. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.