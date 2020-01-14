Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 14th January 2020 Jan 14, 2020 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 14th January 2020 Carnival Capsule: Soka in Moka Black to Blue The countdown to Carnival 2020 is on! Emir Crowne on Sedition Law Ruling One lawyer with experience in constitutional law is weighing in on the ruling rendered by High Court Justice Frank Seepersad against the Sedition Act. $100 Lines Continue Visitors to Tobago were observed outside the Unit Trust Corporation, trying to change their old $100 notes. Long lines continue for the exchange of old one hundred dollar bills. AG to Check If Customs Laws Match New Cannabis Law As tourists begin arriving for the Carnival season, one burning question lingers in light of the new legal limit of possession of up to 30 grammes of cannabis. Man’s Vehicle Seized What if you were driving along the road and saw another vehicle with your licence plate number? Turns out this is not an uncommon occurrence in this country. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesBeyond The Tape : Tuesday 14th January 2020Beyond The Tape : Monday 13th January 2020Emir Crowne on Sedition Law RulingAG to Check If Customs Laws Match New Cannabis LawMan’s Vehicle SeizedCarnival Capsule: Soka in Moka Black to Blue$100 Lines ContinueFamily of accident victim speaksBeyond The Tape : Friday 10th January 2020Making the U-Turn Part 2