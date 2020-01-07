Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 07th January 2020 Jan 7, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 07th January 2020 Red Force Prepare For Scorpions Stand-in Trinidad and Tobago captain Darren Bravo is keen on guiding the younger players during the new season. Curepe Interchange Incident Being Investigated The Ministry of Works and Transport has launched an investigation into an incident at the Curepe Interchange on Monday that caused the temporary gantry to collapse. COTT Sends Warning To Fete Promoters The Copyright Music Organisation of T&T says, fete promoters should wine on the side of safety when securing copyright and related licences if they want to avoid injunctions to stop their parties. Zele Cooler Fete 2020 The Carnival season is here and one of the features of that is the cooler fetes. Zele launched its 5th cooler event over the weekend at Queens Hall. Making the U-Turn Part 1 If you own or operate a vehicle, you should take note that come February you will be driving under new motor vehicle and road traffic laws. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.