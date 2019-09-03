Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 03rd September 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 03rd September 2019 PARA ATHLETES RETURN They were the toast of the town last week in Peru. CPL Launch CPL 2019 bowls off on Wednesday at the Queen's Park Oval, with defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders taking on St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Claims of Morgue Fridge Not Working There are claims that bodies are being allowed to rot at the mortuary at San Fernando General Hospital. Ascension Results Sunday Defence Force are holding on strong as leaders of the Ascension Invitational tournament. They defeated FC Santa Rosa 3-1 at the Hasely Crawford Training Field on Sunday. American Airlines Flight Issue at Piarco An early morning incident at Piarco causes a three hour delay for passengers heading to Miami on American Airlines flight 2282. Here's more. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesBeyond The Tape : Monday 02nd September 2019Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 28th August 2019Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 03rd September 2019Tobago TTUTA UpsetClaims of Morgue Fridge Not WorkingBank worker hacked to deathAmerican Airlines Flight Issue at PiarcoMARTIN DALY VERY CONCERNED ABOUT SEDITION ACTF'MR SSA DIRECTOR RESPONDS TO CARLTON DENNIEBeyond The Tape : Monday 26th August 2019